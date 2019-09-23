Mr. Craig A. Grant, age 61, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Alice Center in Malone, NY. A graveside service for Craig will be held on Thursday, September 26th at 2pm at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Christopher Brown celebrant. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Craig is survived by his sister Vikie (Scott) Jones; brothers James (Cindy) Grant, Kevin (Robin) Grant and Scott Grant and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Alexander and Sue Grant.
Craig was born February 4, 1958 in Potsdam, NY to Alexander Grant and Sue Kennedy. He was a 1977 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He worked for years at the University Bookstore in Potsdam. He enjoyed cooking and being with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.