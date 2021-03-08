AKWESASNE – Mr. Dalton John White, “Kahnatiio”, 23, of 529 River Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday afternoon, March 05, 2021 at home.
Dalton was born June 10, 1997 in Massena, the son of the Frederick and Stephanie (Pierce) Lazore and Tammy White. He attended schools on the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation. He loved to be outdoors fishing, skiing and snow mobiling. Dalton also loved to help around the house, pasture and in the garage, he enjoyed spending time with his father and brothers working on farming equipment, boats, and vehicles. He loved spending time with family and friends and was very charismatic and quick witted. He loved adventure and enjoyed taking frequent road trips to experience new people, places, and things with his girlfriend.
Of all his enjoyments, perhaps the greatest were the precious moments and time he spent with his daughter and nephews.
Dalton is survived by his parents, Frederick (Stephanie) and Tammy; his companion, Krysta Barilko; his daughter, Druvi Johnson; his siblings, Shayleen Lazore, Dillon White, Sierra White, Dallas White and Korbyn Pierce; paternal grandparents, Jack (Louise) Lazore; maternal grandmother, Nancy White; chosen Tota, Danalee (Larry) Thompson, chosen Aunt, Janet Davis; his god parents, Phillip and Mary Gray; his nephews, Michael Gray Jr., Dakota Lazore, Rhyatt Rafter and Draycen Cooke; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Dalton was predeceased by paternal grandfather, Bernard White.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, on Thursday 11-2:00PM and 4-9:00 PM. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to a local Mental Health and Addictions Program of your choice.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and photos, leave condolences, and sign his virtual register book by viewing his obituary at www.donaldsonfh.com. A live webcasting of his funeral service will also be available by clicking his obituary, then photos and videos at www.donaldsonfh.com on Friday March 12th at 11:00am.
