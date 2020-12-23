Mr. David Russel White, age 80, passed peacefully in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Monday, December 21, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy. David was born on May 6, 1940 in Gouverneur, New York to Elizabeth and Henry White. A four year starter in football, basketball and baseball, he graduated as Class President of Gouverneur High School and later attended Saint Lawrence University on a full football scholarship playing the position of fullback. He was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. In 1960 he married the former Nancy Ann Phelps in the Gouverneur Presbyterian church. David earned both a Bachelor of Physical Education and a Master’s of Education degree while at Saint Lawrence University. After college he served in the United States Army, Signal Corps, where he was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii and was promoted from Second Lieutenant to Captain during his time in the service. In 1966 he became the head football coach and physical education teacher at South Jefferson High School in Adams, New York a career path he followed emulating his mentor Gouverneur High School Coach Frank LaFalce. While at South Jefferson he coached the team to their first Frontier League Championship in 15 years. Continuing his coaching career he moved to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York in 1968 later becoming the Head Football Coach in 1973. He spent twenty-one years at Villanova University beginning in 1984 as the Associate Head Football Coach and later serving as Villanova’s Senior Athletic Director starting in 1993 until his retirement. After retiring from Villanova in 2005 he and his wife, Nancy, relocated to Flowery Branch, Georgia where he spent the last 15 years enjoying golf and being a grandfather to his 6 grandchildren. In 2014 he was inducted into the Gouverneur High School Athletic Hall of Fame. David, a loyal mentor to many, always gave sage advice, and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit, passion for his hobbies, and competitive “can’t lose” spirit (even when it came to his grandkids and playing golf). Most importantly, he led with his heart generously and humbly, in all aspects of his life. His family was his greatest joy, always ending his texts with “…Love, Poppa”. He will be incredibly missed by many, but not forgotten. In addition to his wife, David is also survived by his children, daughter Susan and her husband, Taggart Robertson, son David Jr. and his wife, Michele, and daughter Jill and her husband Dan Welkley, grandchildren Rian, Sarah, David, Rachel, Kendall and Avery and his brother, Ed and his wife, Connie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Henry White and sister, Donna Weldon. Out of an abundance of concern for the health of family members and friends, there will be a Celebration of Life for David once the current health situation subsides. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
