Mr. Donald R. James, age 93, of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 27, 2021 while under the care of his family and the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, 3/4. Private funeral services will be held at the Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Ken Hammel celebrant. There will be military honors for Donald at the funeral home after the service. Burial will take place in the spring at the Crary Mills Cemetery with full military honors.
“Don” is survived by his companion Rose Clough of Hannawa Falls; 3 sons Richard James and his companion Lisa Emburey of Hannawa Falls; Ronald (Brenda) James of Houston, TX and Roger James of Plattsburgh; 2 daughters Linda Garrison and her companion Ron O’Marah of Ogdensburg and Susan (Nestor) Valle of Hartford, CT and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years Patricia James and his son Jeffrey James.
Don was born May 29, 1927 in Potsdam, NY to the late Harry James and Etta Smith. He attended rural schools in Russell and Edwards. Don entered the United States Marine Corp at the young age of 17 in 1944. He served overseas during WWII and on October 27, 1946 he was granted his honorable discharge in Quantico, VA. Don married Patricia A. Green on October 23rd 1949 at the Buckton Methodist Church.
Don was a mason his whole professional life. He worked for Perfetta and Whalen for years and then worked for Corning Glass where he retired after 29 years. Don was proud to tell his family of all of the structures throughout the North Country that he helped construct. He was also extremely proud of serving his country in the United States Marine Corp. Don was also a self-taught carpenter who built his family home where he & Patricia raised their children. Don loved wood working, hunting, camping, fishing, playing his harmonica and spending time with his children & grandchildren.
Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Contributions in Don’s memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, N.Y. 13676.
SEMPER FI
