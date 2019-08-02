North Lawrence- Mr. Douglas Victor Richards, 81, passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone with the love and comfort of his family at his side.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.
Doug was born in Moira on December 15, 1937 to the late Vernon and Marjorie (Riggs) Richards and attended Moira High School. On April 12, 1958 he married Mabel H. Jenkins at St. Mary’s Church in Brushton. They shared a devoted union together raising their family and farm; true companions for 56 years. Mabel passed away on December 4, 2014.
In the early years Doug worked construction for the Labor Union. Then together with his wife, he owned and operated his dairy farm in North Lawrence, retiring after 40 years.
Doug was a dedicated family man whose constant strength never faltered; always being present for those in need. He loved hunting, fishing, and always looked forward to his trips to the casino to play Quick Hits.
He was a member of the SRF Sportsman’s Club and one of the founding members of the Standing Tall Hunting Club where he also served as the first and former president for many years.
Doug is survived by his children, Kathy (Wayne) Hubbard of Bangor, Karen (Steven) Salls of North Lawrence, Pamela Johnson and companion Terry Joanette of Colchester, VT., Steven (Dana) Richards of Harker Heights, TX., and Lisa (Tim) Wheeler of St. Regis Falls, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; siblings, Wanda (Lyle) Boyce of Burlington, VT., Audrey (John) O’Reilly of Delray, FL., Janet (Jerry) Ellis of Visalia, CA., Betty (Larry) Mackey of Macedon, Etta May (Bill) Mackey of Baldwinsville, Constance Hourihan and Bill Gillette of Gates, and Gary (Deanie) Richards of Glendale, Az.; sister- in- laws, Marie Rutherford, Teresa Wilson, and Sally Jenkins.
He was predeceased by 2 sons, Victor D. Richards who passed on August 1, 2014, and Bruce A. Richards who passed on March 19, 2016, a sister, Beverly Gillette, brothers, Vernon ‘Bud’ Richards and Jack Richards, 3 brother-in- laws, Jerry Hourihan, Donald Jenkins, and Donald ‘Chick’ Wilson, and a nephew Donald Wilson Jr.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Doug’s Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday August 7th at 11:00 AM at the Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Dickinson.
Flowers are respectfully declined. Those wishing to express acts of kindness can leave memorial contributions to Tri-Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.