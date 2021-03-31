Mr. Gerald B. Bristol, 93, of LaFargeville, died Monday, March 29th, at his residence, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral service will be Friday, April 2nd, at 3pm, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton with Father Donald Robinson and Father Arthur LaBaff officiating. A burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville. There will be no public calling hours.
Gerald was born June 15th, 1927, in Ogdensburg, the son of Curtis and Florence Keating Bristol. He graduated from Morristown School.
On June 11th, 1949, he married the former Joan Ely at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Alexandria Bay.
Gerald worked for Crowley Foods in various capacities, including, machine operator, custodian, and foreman, retiring in 1988 after 39 years.
He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, and former member of the Brier Hill Fire Department.
Gerald loved all sports, and some of his favorite teams were the New York Yankees, and Notre Dame. But his favorite games where those played by his grandchildren in LaFargeville.
Surviving besides his wife of 72 years are four children, Tom (Valerie) of LaFargeville, Marsha (Lee) Bretsch of LaFargeville, David (Kathryn) of Florida, and Terry Lantier of Clayton; eight grandchildren, Brian and Matthew Lantier, Cassandra Wurst, Kelly Hull, Jeff Bretsch, Erin Mullin, Heather Bristol, and Megan Chirico; Thirteen great grandchildren, Alexis, Laura, Sara, Rebecca, Aidan, Noah, Sam, Leo, Emma, Grant, Lily, Brayden, and Sawyer; one brother, Donald of Georgia; one sister, Shirly McManus of Florida; nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601 or St. John-Evangelist Catholic Church, Main Street, LaFargeville, NY 13656, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
