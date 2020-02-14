Black River; Mr. Grady L. Ireland, 91, died February 12th, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Mr. Ireland, from Gaffney, South Carolina, was staying in Black River, N.Y. with his son Grover and wife Robin Ireland, as well as Stacie Davis, who all cared for him for over the last six months.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Gaffney ,South Carolina.
Amongst his survivors, besides his son and daughter in law, is a daughter Gail Stokes and her husband Todd Koontz.
Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home in Watertown.
