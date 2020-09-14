CARTHAGE – Mr. Herbert Dean Widrick, 88, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Mr. Widrick was born in Croghan on July 24, 1932, the son of the late Daniel M. and Rose L. (Martin) Widrick of Castorland. He received his schooling in Naumburg.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1957 and was stationed in New York, Texas, South Carolina, Germany and France.
Later, Mr. Widrick worked for James River in Carthage, retiring after 27 years of service. He also worked at AMF in Lowville, Mosers Trucking in Castorland and various other short-term jobs.
He liked black powder hunting and working in his garden. He also enjoyed raising white face beef calves.
He has three surviving brothers, Darius, Duane, and Clyde and one sister, Charlotte. He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley and two brothers, Clarence and Donald.
He leaves behind his children, Terry Mono, Candy Lawton, Karmel Levers, Robin Phillips, and Wayne, Dean, Timothy and Cindy Widrick as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
