NEWTON FALLS – Mr. Hilary J. Hooper, age 87, passed away on December 29, 2019 at Samaritan Summit Village where he as resided for two and a half years.
Hilary was born on March 3, 1932 in the town of Diana NY. He was the fourteenth child out of seventeen born to the late Harvey and Flora (Ralph) Hooper.
Hilary graduated from the Harrisville Central School in 1950 and served in the United States Army from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1955. In the Army’s Security Agency, Mr. Hooper worked as a radio operator, having spent seventeen months in Korea.
Mr. Hooper retired from the Newton Falls Paper Mill in 1962. Working for the mill since 1957, he had been a skid maker, roll wrapper, and tow motor operator. He had previously worked for the railroad, the Harrisville Paper Mill, and had worked on the Pen Stock pipeline.
Hilary enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, bicycling and reading mystery novels.
His survivors include a brother, Marvin Hooper of Harrisville, a sister, Elaine Wiley and her husband, Gerald of Watertown, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Marion Seiles, Thelma Hoteling and Nila Hooper; and ten brothers, Earl, Byron, Harley, Charles, Sydney, Sherman “Pete”, DeElton, Donald, Robert and Neal.
Hilary’s body will be donated to medical science. As per his wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Arrangements have been handled through French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
