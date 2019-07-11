Graveside services with military honors for Mr. James Arnold Wise, age 71, formerly of West Stockholm, NY will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am at the West Stockholm Cemetery. Mr. Wise passed away on August 14, 2018. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Mr. James Arnold Wise
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
