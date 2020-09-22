Mr. James Carl Hendershot Jr., age 64 of York, SC and formerly of Parishville, NY passed away on September 17th at the Piedmont Hospital in Rock Hill, SC. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
How do you begin to put into words, a man that gave selflessly and loved fearlessly. Our dad valued the little moments, the ones that left lasting memories and secret life lessons. The moments that we will carry with us and share with the world. He treasured spending time with his family narrating our memories like Roald Dahl. As much as any man loves to hunt, fish, build and fabricate, our father loved to take every moment to listen intently to all of our thoughts, hopes and dreams. Never to busy to extend a helping hand, words of wisdom or just have a good “ole heart to heart”. Our dad guaranteed that millions would remain safe in the air, while ensuring his family remained safe and secure on the ground. His personality, larger than life, it filled the room. His presence guaranteed love, laughter and sometimes a sarcastic edge! Some would use the analogy to describe him as, “walking into a room with grenade in hand, pulling the pin, placing the grenade on the table and calmly walking out the door”. His “ANALYTICAL” demeanor was the personification of his very being. How do you put into words, a man that gave selflessly, loved fearlessly and changed the world.
A burial with Rev. Stephen Rocker will take place at the West Stockholm Cemetery at 2pm on Saturday, September 26th with military honors. Jim is survived by his spouse Donna Hendershot of York, SC; daughters Ann (Chris) Goodrow of Potsdam and Mary (Justin) Bartholomew of Potsdam; stepsons Scott Jandreau of Canton, Fred Jandreau of Florida, Doug (Michelle) Jandreau of Lockheart, SC and Jason Jandreau of Florida; brothers Scott (Marlene) Hendershot of Kentucky, Gary Hendershot of Massean, NY and Ron Hendershot of Georgia; a sister Diane (Larry) Wisig of Florida; 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jim is predeceased by a daughter Susan Hendershot and a step daughter Sara Jandreau and a grandchild Jake Hendershot.
Mr. James Carl Hendershot Jr. was born on August 28, 1956 in Niagara Falls, NY to the late James Carl Hendershot Sr. and Mary Jane Barnes. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1975 until his honorable discharge in 1980. On June 21, 1997 he was married to Donna Birdou.
Jim was raised in Parishville. As a young kid he became infatuated with airplanes. He would see them fly in the sky and at a young age, he knew he wanted airplanes to be a part of his life. That’s what led him to enlist in the United States Air Force and then eventually work for over 30 years for airline companies. He started at Peedmont Airlines, then US Airways and was currently employed with American Airlines. Jim was an aviation maintenance technician.
Jim had a love of being around his family. Jim was a wonderful husband. For Donna he fulfilled everything she could have ever imagined. When they met it was magical and the magic remained throughout their whole marriage. Jim gave Donna everything and even more than she ever wanted .He will be greatly missed. He was very proud of completely restoring a 1921 Model A Ford. He loved working with his 3-D printer and recently had purchased a metal engraver. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
