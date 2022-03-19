Mr. James Joseph Emerson, age 77 of Potsdam, NY passed away on Thursday, March 17th at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services for Jimmy will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1pm at the Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will be at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam at a time tbd. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday from 11 am until 1 pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project @ 370 7th Ave. Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001 or to the Shriner’s @ 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Donna Emerson, sons Chad (Brendalee), Jamey, Kyle (Susan) and Michael Emerson; a sister Sally (Gerry) Woodley, brother Reggie (Kathy) Emerson; grandchildren Alex, Dylan, Jordan, Kennedy, Danielle, Nick, Cody, Gage, Cayden and Layla; 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Stanley Jr. and Donald Emerson and a sister Shirley Delosh.
Mr. James Joseph Emerson was born on November 24, 1943 in Potsdam, NY to the late Stanley Emerson and Helen LaClair. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He served overseas during the Vietnam War era in the United States Navy from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1966. Upon returning to the North Country on April 27, 1968 he was married to Donna Dillon.
Jimmy worked as a mason for years until he went to work at General Motors where he remained until his retirement. He had a great love for the outdoors. He loved hunting and being in the woods with Chad, Dylan and Michael.
