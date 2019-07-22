Winthrop- Mr. James L. Thompson, 86, peacefully passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by the comfort and support of his wife, Rayona and family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Jim was born on September 21, 1932 in the town of Stockholm to the late Theodore and Mary Genevieve (Phelix) Thompson. He attended Brasher Falls School, worked on the family farm and later earned his GED through the Reynolds Certification Program. He proudly served his country in the US ARMY during the Korean War.
After returning home from service he married Rayona Eldridge on August 6, 1960 at St. Patrick Church with Fr. Tim Ladden celebrating. Jim and Rayona shared in a blessed union for 58 years; a prime example of a relationship molded with respect, built with faith, and fulfilled with love.
Jim worked many years as maintenance mechanic at Reynolds Metals, retiring in 1995.
He was a dedicated member of the Winthrop Fire Department from 1955-78, Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department from 1978-present, Brasher- Winthrop Fire Commissioner for 25 years, Massena AMVETS and VFW. He was a longtime member of his local Winthrop American Legion Post 514, serving many years on the color guard providing military honors for his fallen comrades. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church
The good ol days for “Bones” consisted of playing softball for a total of 50 years for several teams; including the Winthrop American Legion and Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department. He also was proud of the fact that he got to play old timers’ ball with 2 of his sons.
He enjoyed watching the deer and his birds, especially cardinals, was always up for a good game of cards and anticipated Christmas with excitement because of the joy he saw on the kid’s faces when they could open ‘just one’ the night before.
A true gentleman at heart; Jim loved his family, soaking up any time spent with them and especially his grandchildren who each hold a special place in his heart. He cherished his friendships, and his community and will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by, his wife Rayona; children, Leo Thompson and Tammy Wilson of Ogdensburg, Craig Thompson of Massena, Beth and Matt Nezezon of Brasher Falls, and Patrick and Kim Thompson of Massena; grandchildren, Kyle Shampine, Ella Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, and Logan Wilson; great-grandchildren, Claire Nezezon, and Remington and Ryder Shampine; sister, Mary Ezyk of Brasher Falls, Leland Thompson of Winthrop, Margaret Gauthier of Brasher Falls, sister-in-law, Rachel Thompson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Helen Brown, and 3 brothers, Deland, William and Bernard Thompson.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5 - 7 PM and Wednesday from 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM at the Hammill Funeral Home. Jim’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with Fr. Patrick Ratigan presiding. Burial will follow at Winthrop Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Massena Memorial Hospital for their comfort and care given to Jim.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made to the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, P.O. Box 11 Winthrop, NY 13697, Winthrop American Legion Post 514, P.O. Box 128 Winthrop, NY 13697, or to Tri-Town Rescue Squad P.O. 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
