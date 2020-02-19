Mr. James M. Hourihan, age 90, of 867 Bagdad Road, Potsdam, NY passed away on February 18th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital while he was surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, February 22nd from 2-6 pm. There will be no funeral service. There will be a closing prayer at 6pm on Saturday with Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial with full military honors will take place in the spring at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Brasher Falls, NY.
James was born on July 9, 1929 in Massena, NY to Pearl Cummings and John M. Hourihan. He graduated from Brasher-Stockholm High School in 1946 and was employed in the construction field after his discharge from the United States Army in 1955. He retired in 1986 from Germanetti and Ryan Construction Associates, Inc. after 25 years of employment with them.
James married Mary I. Henry on April 11, 1959 in Potsdam, NY and has resided in Potsdam since 1963. Prior to that time he was employed on the Niagara Mohawk Power Project.
James is survived by 2 sons and 2 twin daughters. James H. Hourihan and companion Pam Shea of Potsdam, NY; Gerald J. Hourihan and his wife Rebecca Pounds Hourihan of Potsdam, NY; Rebecca L. Jordan of Clay, NY and Victoria L. Jacot and her husband Cort Jacot of South Colton, NY. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Daniel Hourihan, Lliam and Lleyton Hourihan and Jaeleigh Jacot that he dearly loved as well as his great granddaughters. Also survived by James is a sister Kate Compeau and brother in law, Paul Compeau and many nieces and nephews that meant the world to him.
James is predeceased by his wife Mary H. Hourihan in 2018. Also, predeceased by his parents and 2 sisters Elizabeth Compeau and Theresa Gravlin and his brothers, Maurice, Ralph and infant brothers Michael and Jeremiah.
James was a member of The Carpenters Union Local 747, Watertown, NY for over 50 years and the American Legion Post of Winthrop, NY. He was also a member of the Palmer Sportsman Club and served as Town Councilman for several years in Potsdam, NY. James was known for his talent/hobby in making tin-men from scrapyard bound metal materials and giving them to family and friends throughout the years. His tin-men have traveled throughout the world and the farthest know is placed in Australia.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to TAUNY @ 53 Main St. Canton, NY 13617 or the Colton Museum @ 96 Main St. Colton, NY.
