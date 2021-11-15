Utica - Mr. John C. Garrigan, 74, of Utica, formerly of Brantingham Lake, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Masonic Care Community.
He was born on September 6, 1947, the son of the late Donald and Jeanette Roberts Garrigan. He attended and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica. He was employed as a Receptionist with St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Utica for many years.
He is survived by one sister, Janet Snyder; his nieces, Kristen Branner and her husband, Ryan and Julie Snyder; great-nieces and nephews, Lucas Kleban, Isabella Kleban and Aubrey Branner and many cousins and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:30 am in the Church of the Annunciation, 50 First St. in Ilion where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Paul Catena. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, 100 Otsego St. in Ilion.
To leave condolences for John’s family, please visit www.whiter-hendrix.com
