Copenhagen; Mr. John S. Tessier, 62, died Monday evening at the Samaritan Medical Center. As per his wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the TLC Funeral Home in Watertown.
John was born March 18th, 1957, in Lowville, the son of Robert J. and Beatrice Lucas Tessier. He graduated from Lowville Academy.
John worked for a number of years in Road Maintenance and Snow Plowing for the Towns of Pinkney and Lorraine, retiring in December of 2017. He also worked for Joyners Autobody and Painting for a number of years.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge -506 in Rodman.
Surviving are three sons, Christopher J. (Nicole) of Copenhagen, Benjamin R. (Mindy) of Copenhagen, and Chad M. (Bethany) of Barnes Corners; five grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Dawn) of Sandy Creek; three sisters, Elaine Tessier of Boyleston, Terry Tessier of Cortland, and Julie (John) Parmeter of Watertown; nieces and nephews.
Two grandchildren, Benson and Myles, died before him.
Donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association – Central NY Chapter, 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204.
