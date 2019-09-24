Mr. Jordan P. Sochia, age 25, of Potsdam, NY passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, September 27th from 4-7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at Garner Funeral Home at 12pm with Rev. Lee Sweeney celebrant. Burial will follow at a later date at the Chapel Hill Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Jordan is survived by his mother Patricia (Wayne) Brabaw; father Loren (Maria) Sochia; girlfriend Meggyn Everhart; paternal grandparents Eli R. and Shirley A. Sochia; maternal grandmother Mary H. Lewis; stepbrothers Glenn Sprague, James Taylor and Matthew and Mark Brabaw; step sisters Crystal Bird, Brittanie Sprague and Cheri Whitton, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, several nieces and nephews as well as a countless amount of friends. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Walter S. Lewis.
Jordan was born in Potsdam, NY on April 6, 1994 to Loren Sochia and Patricia Lewis. He was a 2012 graduate of Potsdam Central High School and then attended SUNY Canton. He worked for Nelson Tree Service followed by Tradesman Contracting in Rensselaer Falls where he took great pride in his work as a fiber optic installer and enjoyed the company of those he worked with. He was an active member of the Parishville Amvets/Sons Post 265.
All those who knew Jordan knew of his incredibly huge heart and love of life. He loved his family, friends and any holiday or event that brought people together. He was constantly active and on the go from the time he woke in the morning until he parked the Dodge at night. His truck was his pride and joy and first love of his life. His biggest passion was anything involving a motor; muscle cars, dirt bikes, the smell of gas and two stroke. He was an all around outdoorsman with a love of hunting, playing football, hockey, snowboarding and softball. Classic and hard rock were the soundtracks to many memories he kept so dear. He held an exponential amount of room in his heart for not only the people he cared for but animals as well. His love of his pets was mirrored by the deep connection they shared with him.
Jordan was a well respected young man and a leader for and protector of his friends. He would do anything in his power to stand up for and help any friend or family member through whatever challenge they were enduring. He had an infectious smile and always a sparkle in his Irish eyes. Words can not describe what a special man he was and he will be deeply missed to “infinity”.
