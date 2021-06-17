Mr. Kermit Judson Blanchard, age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly on June 16th at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Arrangements are incomplete with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours and a funeral service next week a yet to be determined date and time. Condolences online can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
