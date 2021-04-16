CHAUMONT, NY- Calling hours for Mr. Leo B. Wilson will be held on Friday, April 23 from 4:30-7PM at Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 1PM at Cleveland Funeral Home in Watertown, NY with burial to follow at the Black River Cemetery. Mr. Wilson passed away on February 5, 2021 at home with his family by his side as he had wished.
