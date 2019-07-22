Mr. Leon A. Martin Jr., age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, July 21st at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call on Friday, July 26th from 3-8 pm at the Garner Funeral Service. Funeral will be Saturday, July 27th at the Garner Funeral Service at 11am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville. A full obituary will follow soon. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared at www.garnerfh.com.
Mr. Leon A. Martin Jr.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.