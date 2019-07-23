Mr. Leon A. Martin Jr., age 73, of Potsdam, NY passed peacefully away on Sunday surrounded by his entire family. Leon was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather and played so many roles to many people in the community. Leon was considered an icon to many people and was one of a few people in the community that was always willing to give without worrying about reciprocating. Leon had the will and tenacity of a steel building, you always knew where you stood with him.
Leon lived to work at 59 Maple St., lovingly known as the Roadkill Café. He also loved to share the abundant amounts of food that was seemingly endless at the Roadkill Café, where there were always dog biscuits for all the customer’s dogs.
Leon enjoyed all kinds of hunting, fishing, pulling the tickets, feeding the public, aggravating people, teaching children how to peel M&M’s, eating junk food, and most recently-watching Gunsmoke. Leon loved animals and especially loved to feed his dogs glazier hot dogs.
Many people shared that Leon’s business is not only a cornerstone of Potsdam but a place where people went to share stories, jokes, gossip, love and friendships through the generations. Martin’s IS a real-time Mayberry.
Leon is surrounded by his loving wife of 52 years, Paula; 3 children, a son, Randy and wife Kimberly (Edna), daughter Belinda and husband Mike, daughter Lyn of Las Vegas who recently came back to take care of him, 3 granddaughters-Lindsey, Katelyn and Alyssa Martin, 1 Brother Robert and Wife Marie Martin, and 1 Sister, Dr Catherine Yack and Husband John, several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Cynthia & Leon Sr., brother Fred, and Sister Janie.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Potsdam SPCA & Chapel Hill Cemetery Maintenance.
Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call on Friday, July 26th from 3-8 pm at the Garner Funeral Service. Funeral will be Saturday, July 27th at the Garner Funeral Service at 11am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared at www.garnerfh.com.
