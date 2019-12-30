Mr. Louis J. Fiorentino, age 82, of Cazenovia, NY, Formerly long time resident of Watertown, NY passed peacefully under the care of HPH Hospice on Friday, December 27, 2019.
He was born March 10, 1937 to Dominick and Adeline (Leva) Fiorentino, in Watertown, New York. He is a veteran of both the US Navy, and the US Army Reserves, serving during the Korean War. He had many talents, including wood working, painting and cooking. He was quick to offer his extensive knowledge of electrical systems to help with any problem around the house, helping each one of his kids with home expansion projects. It seemed like there wasn’t much he couldn’t do.
Louis worked hard to provide a good life for his kids, and made sure that he was involved in everything he could be. He led a Webelos den, helped with Little League, took his sons camping and taught them to fish. It seems that whatever their interest was, he was there to help.
He was a Catholic, a member of the American Legion post 588 (Brownville, NY), and the Italian American Club (Watertown, NY), where he was well known for his Baked Ziti.
After many years of hard work, and raising a family, he retired from the US Postal Service. Louis began spending his winters in Florida about 30 years ago.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Nick; and his nephew Scott. He is also predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Phyllis, who passed away in 2008.
He is survived by his sons, Louis (Christie) of Spring Hill, FL, Dominic (Angela) of New Tampa, FL, and Chris (Amy) of Dexter, NY; brother Albert (Jackie) of Texas; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and his loving companion, Mary Chandler.
In lieu of flower, the family request memorial donations be made to HPH Hospice (12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 West, Temple Terrace, FL 33637)
Arrangements are under the direction of Downing Funeral Home, FL. A memorial service will be held in Glenwood Mausoleum, Watertown at a later date. Local arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at dlcalarco.com
