Graveside services for Mr. Neil Wilmart, age 73 of Colton, NY will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1pm at St. Patrick’s Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Neil passed away on February 18, 2019. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Mr. Neil Wilmart
