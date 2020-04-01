Omar; Mr. Richard G. Baltz, 69, died Sunday, March 29th, at River Hospital, after being stricken at his home. There will be no calling hours or funeral.
There will be a Graveside Service in Omar Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life, at a time and place to be announced.
Richard was born January 1st, 1951, in Alexandria Bay, the son of Harold and Eileen Garceau Baltz. He attended LaFargeville and Indian River Schools. He then became a client at the JRC in Watertown.
He worked for JRC Production Unlimited in various areas for many years.
Richard enjoyed stock car racing, go-cart racing, going to church, and especially driving around the Omar area talking to everyone. He knew everything that was going on in the Omar area.
Surviving are two brothers, Mark (Diane) and David, both of the Omar area; his girlfriend of 40 years, DeeDee of Watertown; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Donations can be made in his name to the Omar-Fishers Landing United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 461, Fishers Landing, N.Y. 13641.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
