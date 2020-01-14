Mr. Richard J. Miller, age 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 14th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17th at 2pm with Rev. Natalie Miller celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at the West Potsdam Cemetery. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday from noon until 2pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department. A full obituary will follow soon.
Mr. Richard J. Miller
