Mr. Richard L. Clark, age 82, of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on April 1st at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. A full obit will follow soon.
