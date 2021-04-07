Mr. Richard L. Clark, age 82, of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on April 1st at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. There will be no calling hours. There will be a burial in the spring at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, NY on May 15th at 2 pm. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Dick is survived by his wife Elizabeth Clark; son Rick W. (Isabell) Clark; daughters Joanne (Al) Cole, Janet (Mark) Calipari, Janice (Daniel) Loveless and Deborah (Thad) Jenault; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Dick Clark was born on February 16, 1939 in Potsdam, NY to the late William A. Clark and Katherine Holmes. He was a graduate of Norwood Norfolk Central School. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country for 4 years. He served on several carriers, his fondess memories were serving on the USS Intrepid for 9 months in the Mediterranian. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to the North Country and married to Elizabeth Neissink in Norwood, NY.
Dick worked a few years for Alcoa Metals and then went to work as a mechanic at Niagara Mohawk. He retired as a foreman after over 30 years of service.
He was a former member of the Elks Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a longtime member of the St. Regis Hunting Club.
Dick enjoyed spending many days on the river with friends and family. He loved taking his grandchildren for tractor rides and boat rides. He was known as the “Mayor” of Hannawa Pond. His family and friends will miss his colorful stories and witty humor.
