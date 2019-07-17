Norwood- Mr. Roderick J. Martin, 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the comfort of his own home with his family by his side.
In keeping with his families wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Rod’s graveside memorial service with full military honors will be held this Saturday, July 20 at 10:00am at Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
