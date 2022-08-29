Aiken, SC — Mr. Scott LindenLongshore, 76, passed awayFriday, August 26, 2022.
Scott was born in Canton, NY,son of the late Miles “Big Mike”and Nadine Smith Longshore.He worked in various industriesthroughout his life, including golfcart production. Scott loved thewoods and was an avid hunterand fisherman.
Scott is survived by two daughters, Cori L. Smith (Jason) ofAiken S.C. and Nevada L. Brown(John) of McGaheysville, VA..He had six grandchildren, ChloePossee, Caroline Smith, AddisonSmith, Charlie Venhorst, AbbyVenhorst, and Kody Brown; anda sister, Mary L. Garwood (Ken),Canton, NY.
In addition to his parents, Scottwas preceded in death by a brother, Michael Longshore.
Services will be private. In lieuof flowers, memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice, Kindred Hospice - Aiken - Kindredat Home.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERALHOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE.,AIKEN SC.
Scott’s online guest book maybe signed by visiting www.shell- housefuneralhome.com
