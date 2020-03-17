Mr. Steven Carl Weldon, age 67, of Dallas, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital (Marietta, Georgia).
Mr. Weldon was born on August 9, 1952 in Gouverneur, New York to Mr. Douglas Weldon and Mrs. Alice (Youngs) Weldon. He was married to Mrs. Jane (Morrill) Weldon for 44 years. Prior to his passing, he worked as a talc mill worker for Gouverneur Talc Company.
Mr. Weldon is survived by loving wife, Mrs. Jane Weldon; his children, Mr. and Mrs. Joshua (Lindsay) Weldon, Mr. and Mrs. Luke (Courtney) Weldon and Hillary Weldon; his grandchildren, Ayden Weldon, Chandler Weldon, Mattis Weldon, Lily Kate Weldon, Elijah Curington, Finnegan Weldon, Elizabeth Curington, Holland Weldon and Thomas Curington; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas (Alice) Weldon; his brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Larry (Lisa) Weldon and Mr. and Mrs. Danny (Gina) Weldon; his sisters, Diane Weldon Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Scott (Teresa) Gillen; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Mr. Weldon will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Benson Funeral Home. He will be cremated following the visitation.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation or the American Cancer Society in Mr. Weldon’s memory.
