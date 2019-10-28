Timothy Mouthorp
Mr. Timothy J. Mouthorp, age 68, of Potsdam, NY passed away on October 26th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 29th from 1-3pm. Burial will then follow at the Evergreen Cemetery at approximately 3:45pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Tim is survived by his sons Luke (Nichole) Wilson, John and Brian Mouthorp; daughters Janet Mouthorp and Andrea (Matthew) Sutliff; step daughter Shannon (Derek) Greene; brothers Thomas (Carolyn) Mouthorp and Terry (Diane) Mouthorp; sisters Patty Bellinger and Kay (Rick) Streeter; grandchildren Greyson Wilson and Mallory and Addie Greene and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Dorothy Mouthorp and his parents.
Mr. Timothy J. Mouthorp was born on July 6, 1951 in Canton, NY to the late John Mouthorp and Irene Wright. He was a 1969 graduate of Canton Central High School. He then attended Canton ATC. He was a member at FFA while in school. In August of 1984 he was married to Dorothy Wilson. She passed in 2006.
Tim grew up and worked on the family farm most of his young life; hunting, fishing and taking care of the milk herd. He then worked at a few local mines before acquiring the Post-Standard and Herald American newspaper distribution route for St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. Most recently he became a “Truck Driver”, working for Burns Milk Haulers and Lavalley.
Tim enjoyed collecting comic books and marvel movies. He loved to stop by and visit with all the local businesses in Potsdam. He was a history buff, especially with WWII. His favorite thing of all was spending time his children and grandchildren.
