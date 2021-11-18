Winthrop – Mr. William L. Ramsdell, 79, passed away on Wednesday November 17, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife, Erma, and their children. The family will receive visitors at their home: 518 Elliott Road, on Monday November 22nd from 2 – 6 PM. William’s Memorial Service will be celebrated at Lawrenceville Baptist Church on Tuesday November 23rd at 12:00 Noon with a luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Please feel free to bring a dish to share. A private burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Buckton.
Born in Potsdam on July 25, 1942, to the late Morris R. and Frances D. (Locke) Ramsdell, he was one of eight siblings and after his graduation from St. Lawrence Central High School, Bill quickly got to work. For two years he was employed at Reynolds Metals before he cultivated his dairy farm that he owned and operated for 31 years.
On August 9, 1963, he married Erma Francis in North Lawrence. Together they raised their farm, and family built on a foundation of faith and love.
For 13 years Bill worked for the Town of Stockholm where he also served as Assessor. For several years he served as a Deacon for Brasher Falls, Lawrenceville, and Victory Baptist Chapels, was a member of the Buckton Union Cemetery Committee, and the Farm Bureau.
A compassionate hard-working man who truly cherished every moment spent with his family. Bill always looked forward to working in the woods, in the sawmill, in the sugar bush with his family, and gathering for holidays and family meals.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Erma; children, Rebecca and Donald Sanford of Tupper Lake, Daniel and Lorie Ramsdell of Winthrop, and Anthony and Heather Ramsdell of Winthrop; grandchildren Matthew and Ruth Sanford, Emily Sanford, Samantha Sanford and fiancé Scott Delair, Brian Ramsdell, Zane Ramsdell, Cammie and Joshua D’Souza, Gabrielle and Levi White, Makiah Ramsdell and fiancé Mitchel Barber, Danaye Ramsdell, Annica Ramsdell; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jenna, and George Sanford, and River White; sister Kay Jenkins, sister-in-law Amy Ramsdell, brother-in-law David Montgomery, many nieces nephews and cousins.
Always close to Bill’s heart is the memory of his daughter Emily Ramsdell who predeceased him on May 9, 1987. His brothers Reginald, Walter, Gus, and sisters, Joanne Noblett, Grace Montgomery, and Shirley Montgomery also predecease him.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrenceville Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
