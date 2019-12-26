POTSDAM - Mrs. Adrienne Gilbert, 80, a longtime resident of State Route 72, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family by her side. Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
