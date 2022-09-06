Mrs. Alaide Cassidy (dos Santos) was born on August 22, 1924 in Alagoas, Brasil. She moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brasil in 1948. On October 24,1966 she moved to the United States of America with the Koziol family. In 1967 she moved to Star Lake and was a Domestic caretaker for Mr.& Mrs. Hynes at their residence (now known as St. Hubert’s Church). She proudly received her US Citizenship on November 7, 1975. On September 8, 1973 she wed John Cassidy at St. Anthony’s Church in Newton Falls and extended her family with his children.
Alaide was a member of St. Hubert’s Church, Rosary Society, and sang in the Church choir. She loved animals; especially cats; gardening, baking and most importantly her family. Her laugh was contagious to all those around her. Her positive outlook on every aspect of life is something we should all strive to continue to carry on.
She was predeceased by her parents Josena Raimunda Dos Santos & Manoel R. dos Santos, a brother: Joao R. dos Santos and her husband John Cassidy. Surviving: a sister Hilda R. dos Santos and a daughter Lucia Henrie (dos Santos), 3 Granddaughters: Monica Carr, RN ( Phillips) married to David Carr Sr., Amanda Henrie, Samantha Keefe (Henrie) married to Raymond Keefe. 8 Step-Grandchildren. 15 Great-Grandchildren and 21 Step Great-Grandchildren.
6 Great-Great Grandchildren and 20 Step Great-Great Grandchildren and honorary family member Kit Koziol, whose family gave the opportunity for her greatest adventure to begin and her legacy to live on.
Calling hours at Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake NY on Tuesday September 6th from 11:00-1:00 with funeral immediately following at St Hubert’s Church and burial at St Hubert’s cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.