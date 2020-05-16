Mrs. Allison T. Orr-Mc Coy, 65, of 6073 Oakridge Road, Auburn NY passed away at hone peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday May 12, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Auburn later this summer. Memorials may be made to any Animal Rescue program or The Finger Lakes SPCA 41 York Street Auburn NY 24032. Farrell”s Funeral Service Inc 84 South Street Auburn NY
