Adams Center; Mrs. Alyce G. Thompson, 92, died November 11th, at the Hospice of Jefferson County. The funeral will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, Nov. 17th, in the Chapel at TLC Funeral Home.
Calling hours will be from 11am until the time of the funeral. A burial will follow the at Smithville Cemetery. Social distancing is required.
Alyce was born June 11th, 1928, in the Town of Alexandria, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Tibbles Simpson. She attended Theresa schools.
A marriage to Dennis Curtis ended in divorce.
On May 23rd, 1955, she married Frank Thompson in Winchester, Virginia. Frank passed away on September 22nd, 2004.
Alyce worked for the Watertown School District at different schools in the maintenance department. She also owned a private cleaning service.
She enjoyed planting flowers and gardening.
Surviving are three daughters, Diane Bates of Gouverneur, Sandra (Rollin) Overton of Smithville, and Denise (Gary) Lavancha of Lowville; one son, William of Adams Center; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many great great grandchildren; a sister, Roselene (Francis) Parker of Watertown; nieces and nephews.
One daughter, Margo Sampson, died in 2007. Also, one sister, Leah Phillips, and one brother, John Simpson, died before her.
