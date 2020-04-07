Mrs. Anne Maria (Tebo) Morgan, 88, of 260 Lake Street in Rouses Point, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh with family by her side. She was born in the old Potsdam Hospital on May 4, 1931, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Wait) Tebo.
After graduating from Norwood High School in 1949, she graduated from Plattsburgh State College with a teaching degree. On December 28, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart “Bob” at St. Andrews Church in Norwood. After teaching in Carthage and Parishville schools, the family moved to
Champlain where she taught for 25 years at St. Mary’s Academy and became a Lay Minister in the Church. In later years, they moved to West Chazy where she was active in the church and became a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
During her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, canoeing, and watercolor painting. She later moved to Erin Heights in Plattsburgh, NY where she spent many happy years with new friends. She then spent a few short months at 260 Lake Street in Rouses Point before passing.
Anne is survived by one daughter and three sons. Beth Morgan and husband Joe Bartenstein, Thomas and Denise Morgan, Michael and Kim Morgan, and Dan and Penny Morgan. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Robert, daughter Maria Anne, brothers Paul Tebo, and William Tebo.
In accordance with Anne’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in West Chazy, NY at a future date. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Norwood, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Champlain Childrens Learning Center, 10 Clinton St., Rouses Point, NY 12979.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY (518) 561-3980.
Online condolences and memorial candles may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
