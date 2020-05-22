Canton - Mrs. Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Jameson Road, Canton died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Maplewood Campus in Canton.
A memorial service is being planned at the Old DeKalb Methodist Church at a time to be announced.
Betty’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Old DeKalb Methodist Church, Canton Fire & Rescue or Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.
Betty was born in Watertown, NY on February 6, 1922, the daughter of the late Dr. & Mrs. G. Harold Cole. She graduated high school in 1939 and later from Crane School of Music with a B.S. in Music Education. She continued her schooling earning a M.S. in both Elementary Education and Special Education.
In January of 1942 she married the late, Merton Evans. Mr. Evans was involved with Allied Federated Coops for many years. The couple were involved with farming for 58 years together.
Surviving are her two daughters, Virginia Leamy and her husband Ward of Ogdensburg and Linda Watrous of Canton. Her grandchildren – Keith (Anatasia) Watrous, Gregory (Jeannie) Watrous, Christine (Christopher) Cavello and Alicia Leamy. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and her companion, Ken Masters.
She was predeceased by her son, Perry Evans and a son-in-law, Stephen Watrous.
Betty will be remembered for her love of music, especially playing piano and the organ at church.
