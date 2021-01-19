Stockholm – Mrs. Beverly A. Gauthier, 82, peacefully passed away on January 13, 2021 in the comfort of her farmhouse home surrounded by the care and love of her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, and in keeping with Bev’s wishes there will be no services at this time.
Beverly was born in Bangor on December 24, 1938, the first child of thirteen to the late Anthony J. and Iva I. (Fletcher) Arquiett. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. Lawrence High School in 1957.
Being raised on the farm taught her diligence and compassion at a noticeably young age which later influenced the way she selflessly cared for her family, children, siblings, and foster children.
She married Norman Hill Jr. on April 13, 1957 and they had one son. They shared a dedicated union of 37 years until Norman’s passing on January 27, 1994. Beverly found a new light in her companionship with James Gauthier, and they were married on July 22, 1994.
In earlier years she worked at ALCOA for a short time, however most of Bev’s days were spent working on the family farm and caretaking at home. Losing herself in the service of others, gratified by the well being of those she loved was what meant most to her and she will be greatly missed by all the hearts she touched and friends she made.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Jim; son and daughter-in-law, Norman ‘Normie’ and Kim Hill of Winthrop and adopted daughter Heather Shampine of Abita Springs, LA; and her grandson who she adored, Charlie Hill; siblings, Wayne and Michelle Arquiett, Linda (Douglas) Hartson, Steve and Missy Arquiett, all of Winthrop, Kathy Ward of Massena, Karen and Christopher LaMora of Marion, Sherry and Kevin Shaver of Ogdensburg, and Sheila and Chris Sharland of Walcott; sisters-in-law, Keitha (William) Arquiett and Dawn (Colin) Arquiett both of Brasher Falls; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Mechelle Arquitt and Patricia ‘Patsy’ Arquiett, brothers Dale, Colin, and William Sr.; brothers-in-law, Douglas Hartson and Wayne Arquitt.
