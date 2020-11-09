Mrs. Bonnie L. Munson, age 75, of Colton, NY passed away suddenly on November 4th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Bonnie will be buried at a later date at the Winthrop Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Robert of 58 years. She is also survived by 3 sons and their spouses and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Colton Amvets. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
