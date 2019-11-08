North Lawrence- Mrs. C. Charmaine McLaughlin, 90, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with the love and support of her family surrounding her.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Monday November 11th from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM. Charmaine’s funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday November 12, at 10:00AM at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
Charmaine was born in Carthage on January 24, 1929; daughter of the late Herbert K. King and Catherine M. (McMullen) Meacham. She graduated from North Lawrence High School. On November 5, 1946 she married Victor Anthony McLaughlin. They shared in a truly blessed union built together with faith, love, and proper dedication; allowing them to raise a family with 9 children. Life partners chosen by the Lord till death do they part, as Victor passed on April 15, 1996 only to have his beloved join him in life eternal on what would have been their 73 wedding anniversary.
For many years Charmaine worked retail for the Bon Ton in Massena. She thoroughly enjoyed her time there taking pride in her work and was very educated on the inventory; always helping customers with a smile.
In earlier years Charmaine enjoyed traveling and square dancing. She was an avid politician.
Her sweet demeanor was not to be mistaken for her strong will and even stronger spirit. Guided by faith and prayer, Charmaine was the matriarch of her family who gave endless support to her children and grandchildren.
She was devoted parishioner of St. Lawrence Church and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. From 2002 till 2017 Charmaine served as Councilwoman for the Town of Lawrence, was a member of the Lawrenceville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Brasher Falls Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Charmaine is survived by her children: Nancy (Russell) Todd of Honeoye Falls, Arnold (Dolina) McLaughlin of Austin, TX., Robin (Pam) McLaughlin of Lawrenceville, Steven (Vicky) McLaughlin of Syracuse, Kim McLaughlin of Pittsburgh, PA., Cindy (Robert) Roberts of Queensbury, and Vic “Andy” (Kimberly Kerberg) McLaughlin of North Lawrence; grandchildren: Aron, Steven Jr., Gwen, Hollis Adam, Nicole, Jake, Shawn Patrick, Eteannette, Keddy, Matthew, Ryan, Thomas, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren: Emory, Imogen, Aiden, Scarlett, Clementine, Shaylee, Craig, and Liam; a sister, Patricia Nurney, and a brother William Meacham.
Always close to her heart is the memory of those who predeceased her: 2 sons, Edgar Alan and Jeffrey McLaughlin, a grandson, Luke McLaughlin, granddaughter, Kristie Roberts and sister Elizabeth Engle.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made to Tri-Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613; Lawrenceville Fire Department, 1081 County Route 54 Lawrenceville, NY 12949; St. Lawrence Church Fuel Fund, P.O. Box 208 Brasher Falls, NY 13613; or the Knights of Columbus Council -2176, P.O. Box 171 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
