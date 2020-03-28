Mrs. Carol V. Whitehead, 79, passed away March 25th, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was admitted earlier in the day.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life near the end of July, with times and places to be announced.
Carol was born, September 1st, 1940, in Canton, the daughter of John and Mildred Doyle Cardinell. She graduated from Canton High School.
In March 1958, she married Oscar Whitehead in Richville. Mr. Whitehead died in a tractor trailer accident in 1974.
She worked as a Home Healthcare Aide for New York State in the St. Lawrence County area.
Carol was a member of the United Methodist Church in DeKalb Junction.
She enjoyed traveling to North Carolina to visit her grandkids and family.
Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Frank) Gleason of Ogdensburg, and Sue Ellen (Josh) Bowes of Cameron, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Connor Gray of Clayton, Maggie, Nathan, and Julia Bowes of North Carolina; two great grandchildren, Kolby and Kayla Sherer of Hope Mills, North Carolina; several brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews.
One son, Randy, died March 8th, 2015, in Heuvelton.
Donations can be made in her name to the DeKalb Volunteer Fire Department, 4323 US Highway 11, De Kalb Junction, NY 13630
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
