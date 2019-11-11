Mrs. Cynthia Ann LaPointe, age 80, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly with her family by her side, Saturday, November 9, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 10 am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Burial will follow the service at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, NY with Rev. Garry Giroux. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 12th from 3:30 – 7:00 pm. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Cynthia is survived by a daughter Renee J. (Daniel) Dominie of Canton; sons Ronald J. (Laura) LaPointe, Jr. of Saranac Lake and Ryan J. LaPointe and his companion Tammy Burgenstock of Madrid; grandchildren David H. (Kate) LaPointe of Brewerton, Devon and Colin LaPointe of Saranac Lake and Taylor Pickett of Watertown; great grandchildren Rudy, Jack, Nolan and Declan; brothers Wayne of Potsdam and Richard (Beth) Belmore of Island Pond, Vt.; sisters Judy (Sam) Samson of Cornwall, Ont. and Debbie (Frank) Murphy of Ellenberg Center; sister-in-law Marlene (Bud) Ashley of Potsdam; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was predeceased by her husband Ronald J. LaPointe Sr.; a brother Peter Belmore and a sister Nancy Forte.
Cynthia was born on November 10, 1938 in Lake Placid, NY to the late Richard E. Belmore and Gladys I. Eddy. She was a 1957 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. On April 12, 1958 Cynthia was married to the love of her life Ronald J. LaPointe, Sr. at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. Cynthia first worked for the New York Telephone Co. as an operator. In 1977 Cynthia received her Bachelor’s degree in teaching from Potsdam State Teacher’s College later earning her Master’s Degree. Cynthia was a first grade teacher at Colton Pierrepont Central School retiring with over 25 years. She loved her students and often would see them as adults out in the community.
Cynthia was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. Cynthia was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam a lifetime member of the Eddy Family Association, a member of the Red Hats Society and AARP. Cynthia treasured her family and friends, loved wild flowers, playing cards, knitting dish cloths and canning a family favorite, tomato flip. She loved her dog Pepe who was a great source of comfort to her.
