Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.