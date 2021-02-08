CASSELMAN, ONTARIO, CANADA-Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” M. Filion (Danboise) of Casselman, Ontario Canada (formerly of Massena) passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the age of 82. Betty was a resident of Carresant Care in Bouret, Ontario since 2018, receiving excellent and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Betty is survived by her sons Jacques Charlebois, & Robert Charlebois (Réjeanne), daughter Sandra Beaudin, her brother Richard Danboise, her grandchildren, Daniel and Katelyn, as well many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald Filion, her parents, Leo and Agnes (Losey) Danboise, and brother, Thomas Danboise. Betty was born on August 20, 1938 and lived in Massena with her family until 1956 when she relocated to Canada and started her family. Betty was a strong woman with a heart of gold and a witty sense of humor. She was deeply loved by her family and all those around her. Betty lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed the little things in life, she loved her children, her cat Toupi, spending time with her loved ones, camping, dancing, singing and snacking. Her hugs, kisses and smile will be missed but never forgotten. Due to her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Feral Cats (FFC), 621, Pattee Road, Hawkesbury, Ontario K6A 2R2 friendsofferalcatshawkesbry@yahoo.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.