Winthrop - Mrs. Erma F. Ramsdell, 77, passed away on February 23, 2022, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Her family will receive friends at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop on Friday March 11th from 4pm to 7pm. Erma’s Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 12th, at 11 am at the Lawrenceville Baptist Chapel in Lawrenceville with a luncheon to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Erma will be buried privately at Union Cemetery, next to her husband.
Erma was born in Potsdam on June 27, 1944, daughter of the late Daniel and Edna (Bromley) Francis. After high school, she graduated from Paul Dean Beautician School. On August 9, 1963, she married William L. Ramsdell in North Lawrence. She opened a salon in her home and with Bill, they farmed and raised their family. At their sugar bush, Erma was in charge of flopping pancakes for family and friends as they shared stories and laughter. She had the talent of artistry, drawing family treasures for her husband and loved ones and her home was always open to family and friends. Erma shared her faith at the Lawrenceville Baptist Chapel, served as clerk and hospitality director and enjoyed the Lady’s Bible Study.
Her gentle heart, accepting love and steadfast spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca and Donald Sanford of Tupper Lake, Daniel and Lorie Ramsdell of Winthrop, and Anthony and Heather Ramsdell of Winthrop; grandchildren Matthew and Ruth Sanford, Emily Sanford, Samantha Sanford and fiancé Scott Delair, Brian Ramsdell, Zane Ramsdell, Cammie and Joshua D’Souza, Gabrielle and Levi White, Makiah and Mitchel Barber, Danaye Ramsdell, Annica Ramsdell; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jenna, and George Sanford, and River White; two brothers, Philip and Karen Francis of Knoxville, TN and Calvin and Beverly Francis of Danbury, CT.
Forever in her heart is the love of her daughter, Emily Ramsdell who predeceased her on May 9, 1987.
Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Erma’s honor, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lawrenceville Baptist Chapel, c/o, S. Demers, 1377 County Route 55, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
