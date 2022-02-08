Mrs. Gloria A. Haley, 88, of Norwood peacefully passed away at home with her loving family and caregivers by her side Friday evening, February 4, 2022.
She is survived by her sons; Daniel (Debbie) Haley of West Chester, OH and Michael (Susan) Haley of Brewerton, grandsons; Patrick (Kristen) Haley of Manchester, NH, and John (Katelyn) Haley of Burlington, VT, a great grandson; Julian Jackson Haley with another great grandson on the way, sister Loretta Evans of Carrollton, OH. and a special friend Lucille Waterson, as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Haley (2019), daughter Kelly Ann (2012), brothers; Bernard (Sonny Boy) and Thomas Daley and sister Cynthia Scott.
Gloria was born on December 7, 1933, in Hogansburg, a daughter of the late Bernard and Agatha (Jock) Daley. She graduated from Massena High School, was voted ‘prettiest girl in school’ and married John W. Haley in 1953 in Massena. She was a homemaker while her children were young. During that time, Gloria taught herself sign language to communicate with her daughter Kelly Ann.
Gloria and Jack owned and operated a well-established antique shop in their Norwood home; aptly named ‘Village Antiques’. Mrs. Haley also worked for the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District in the cafeteria and was a school bus driver.
Gloria enjoyed traveling, camping, skiing and motorcycling; owning several motorcycles of her own, boating and spending time on the St Lawrence River with her family.
The family deeply appreciate the support and kindness provided by her caregivers, friends, neighbors, and community over the past few years.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Garry Giroux officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels c/o St. Lawrence Office for the Aging 80 State Highway 310; Canton, NY 13617. Condolences, prayers, thoughts, and fond memories may be shared online with the family of Gloria Haley at www.GarnerFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.