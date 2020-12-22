Boonville – Mrs. Janet (Farr) Bourgeois, 88, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, NY unexpectedly, due to an apparent heart attack. Janet was born on April 8th, 1932, the daughter of Anna Congdon Farr and Lewis Farr. She was the eldest of their four children who included three brothers, Richard, Guy and Ronald. Janet was the last surviving member of her family.
Janet spent her childhood days in the Greig-Glenfield area with her home being on the Rumble Road. She graduated from General Martin Central High School in Glenfield, Class of 1952 and was the Salutatorian of her class.
Janet met her husband-to-be at Slim’s Diner which was at the time located on Fisher Street, Route 12, directly across where Subway is now. She was working in Springfield MA and was coming home to visit her parents; Stuart was working in Elmira and also on his way home. Stopped for coffee, met through a mutual friend who was there and that was “it”. They were married on August 5th, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boonville by Rev. Edward Goulett, a blessed union that lasted over 65 years.
Janet is survived by her husband, Stuart and two children and their spouses, Mark (Linda Stabb) and Gary (Charlotte Post). Also four grandchildren, Aaron, Chad, Stephen and Kristi and eight great grandchildren, Evelyn, Grace, Caleb, Lucy, Avery, Hunter, Kenneth, and Brooke. She cherished all of them as much as anyone possibly could.
Often time obituaries go on and on about birthdays, parties, reunions, family outings, trips etc. All well and good but Janet and her immediate family harbors a strong belief that an obituary should reflect on what a person has accomplished in life. Therefore—
After high school, Janet continued her education, graduating from Berkshire Business College, Pittsfield MA, completing a one year program in secretarial science. Thereafter, she completed additional courses in “Principle of Management and Small Business Administration” at MVCC in 1980. Other seminars and workshops completed were “Orientation in Automatic Data Procession”,” Leadership Development”, and “Stress Management” at GAFB in Rome, NY and Assertiveness Training in Washington DC, and Psychology Behavior and the Taylor Law at BOCES.
Janet’s employment history reflected her interests in the secretarial and banking field. She was a bank teller for the Union Federal Savings and The Berkshire County Savings in Pittsfield MA, Chemung Valley Savings and Loan in Elmira NY, and the National Exchange Bank in Boonville, NY.
Janet was very active in community activities including a member of the Erwin Park Restoration committee, a director on the board for the NY State Woodsmen Field Days, chairperson of the cancer drive for two years and working with the Red Cross Bloodmobile.
In the secretarial field she was a secretary to the City District Attorney in Pittsfield, MA, to the vice president of Horrick-Ibbotson, Utica NY, and RADC/DCC Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY; also, an executive secretary and administrative assistant for the NY State Timber Producers Association in Boonville. Janet also, for 12 years, was secretary to the principal at Adirondack Central School.
The range of her duties at Adirondack Central ranged far beyond that of a secretary. She assisted in the budget preparation for all departments, assigning and verifying codes and dollar amounts for budget submission. Also, due to the Taylor law, it was necessary to organize a legal bargaining unit. Janet was requested to chair a committee for approximately 100 non-teaching personnel for this purpose and she was also elected president and appointed chief negotiator. As chief negotiator she formed a complete contract package which included preparing tables of mathematical computations, justifying negotiations arguments, fringe benefits, and working conditions to cover full and part- time employees in 5 different work categories. The High School Principal, Raymond Borden would say, “that, if I had to be away or was ill I had no worries; Janet could run the entire school system all by herself. An amazing employee!”
Janet’s biggest challenge came about when it was decided by the family to extend their present business which was then located on the East Road. This was relatively a small business engaged in selling and repairing of logging equipment. Mark and Gary had previous experience in the manufacturing of utility poles with Janet’s brother, Richard. Also, Mark had contacts with a large logging equipment dealer in Glens Falls. To establish a business of this size it was necessary to have an adequate area with power and water. Fortunately, the Town of Boonville had developed such an area known as Industrial Park located just off Potato Hill Road. Through negotiations, of which Janet had a huge role in, various lots we repurchased. Shortly thereafter, the offices, the parts department and the logging equipment repair and service were built. Then it was time for plans to be made for the building of the utility pole manufacturing plant. At the time it was believed that only two indoor plants were in existence in the US and Canada, the rest were located outdoors. With Janet’s help in the planning and the financing it was decided an indoor facility would be built. Presently, the company produces untreated utility poles. The majority being sold to the treatment plants in Canada. The pole business has not always been lucrative as at one time, when the Canadian Industry was on strike, bankruptcy was a possibility. But as they say “thru thick and thin” Janet was the one that would help pull the company through.
Later on, with the purchase of the Sargents building, CJ Motor Sports was created. The CJ name comes from that of Stuart’s father, Carl James Bourgeois, a well known entrepreneur and business of Boonville. The original 1960 and 1963 models of the Polaris snow machines and the three models of the Snobug are displayed here.
In 2001 Stuart and Janet were able to acquire a camp on beautiful North Lake in the Southern Adirondack Mountains. They and their family spent many years here enjoying the tranquility, the sound and the sights of the loons and bald eagles.
If one wishes, please consider making a donation to the Lewis County Humane Society, located on Pine Grove Road, PO Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 in her name. Why? Approximately 25 years ago, after their dog, Ginger, passed away she stopped here and picked out “Rudy”. Practically everyone in town got to know Rudy, he had two stops that had treats waiting for him, loved to chase deer for about 100 feet, encountered a bear—reverse chase—no fun there, just a smart (sometimes too) dog that everyone loved. So if possible, any donation would be appreciated.
Finally, it is time to say, “GOODBY”. Janets’ life on this earth has ended, a life that has been most productive, a life that will endure forever. And may—The Good Lord Bless All--!
Services were held privately. Arrangements are with Mills Funeral Home, Boonville. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
