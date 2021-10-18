INDIAN LAND, SC~Mrs. Joan Marie Griffin Hager, age 91, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at home. She was born November 1, 1929, in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Jesse Griffin and Alvira LaBounty Griffin and was the wife of the late Harold Arthur Hager, Sr. Mrs. Hager was an avid reader, dog lover, Syracuse basketball fan, and enjoyed baking for her family. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hager is survived by her son, Harold A. Hager, Jr. (Kerin); her daughter, Karen R. Castle (Keith L.); nine grandchildren, Kendra Sawicki (Captain Brian of U.S. Navy), Kyra Pelletier (Retired Lt. Commander Brian of U.S. Navy), Kirk Castle (Amanda), Collin Hager, Jenna Koswaski (Chris), Jared Hager (Kayte), Cameron Hager, Kiel Castle (Dena), and Jessica Castle (fiancé, Miguel “Tony” Bejos); thirteen great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Kirk L. Castle (Jill); her sister, Rae Valianos (James); a sister-in-law, Pavarisa Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hager was predeceased by her husband, Harold A. Hager, Sr.; a daughter, Joanne Castle; her parents; her brother, Jesse Griffin; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Griffin.
There will be no local service for Mrs. Hager; however, a private burial will take place later in New York.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Joan Hager.
