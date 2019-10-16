Brasher Falls- Mrs. Judith A. Ploof, 73, passed away on Saturday on October 12, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Judy was born in Massena on July 31, 1946 to the late Alex A. Robson and Mary J. “Molly” Clohosey. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School and continued her education in Burlington, VT to earn her X-ray technician certification.
On October 14, 1967 she was married to Jim Ploof at St. Patrick Church in Gouverneur and together had 4 children. The marriage ended in divorce.
For several years Judy worked as an X-ray technician at Massena Memorial and Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Always being present and supportive to her children; Judy enjoyed cheering them on at their sporting events and attending their extracurricular activities. Later in life, she cherished any and all time spent with her grandkids. She will be greatly missed.
Faith played a prominent role throughout Judy’s life. She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls where she volunteered quite often and started the Eucharist Adoration at St. Patrick Church and St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence.
She is survived by her children: Michael and Lisa Ploof of Potsdam, Sherri and Brad Arquiett of Winthrop, and La Rae Ploof and her fiancé Will Adkins of Brasher Falls; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Gary Hamilton of Massena; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister- in-law Patricia Mollica Robson; 2 nieces, and several cousins.
Always close to her heart is the memory of those who predeceased her: a son, Brent Ploof who passed on October 11, 2000, her brother James Robson, and a nephew.
Visitation will be Friday from 4 – 7 PM. Judy’s Funeral will be held Saturday October 19 at 11:00 AM at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with Fr. Patrick Ratigan. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Colton.
Flowers are respectfully declined. For those wishing to express an act of kindness memorial contributions can be made to Tri-Town Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.