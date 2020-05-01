GOLLAHER-DOANE- Spring Burial for Mrs. Judy Lynn Gollaher-Doane who passed away on December 15, 2019, will be held on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 at 1:00pm in St. Hubert’s Catholic Cemetery, Star Lake, NY. Due to social distancing restrictions a Celebration of Life will no longer be held. Hawley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Judy Gollaher-Doane.
